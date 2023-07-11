Osian Pryce, one of the stars of the Charity Motorsport Evening at Cinderford Rugby Club. Photo taken by Paul Mitchell Photography.
Picture of the week: Osian Pryce hits top gear
By Chris Were | Reporter |
Wednesday 12th July 2023 4:00 pm
