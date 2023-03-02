Richard Hammond’s 2003 Subaru Impreza STI V Limited, known as Martin, has undergone a transformation.
The car’s livery was removed in favour of a fresh coat of paint, while the car was also given some upgrades under the hood, to produce between 400 and 500 horsepower.
The episode opened with the unwrapping of Martin, and the removal of its Martini livery, which the team deemed “hideous” on a Subaru. The car was wheeled into a paint booth to be heated to 60 degrees Celsius. The team hoped that the heat would loosen the adhesive, making it easier to remove the wrap, but this method did not work as well as they hoped. Eventually, they settled on using heat guns and removed the wrap by hand.
Once the wrap was removed, the team had a clear view of the car and could see that it was in good condition, except for a few minor cosmetic issues. The front bumper and covers either side were cracked, while the paint on the car’s hood scoop had peeled off. The interior needed a good clean, while the car’s studded tires were not legal in the UK and needed to be replaced.
The car’s rear had a few missing badges, including one that was hidden beneath the wrap. The car’s toolbar was questioned as to whether it should stay or go. While it was not something that Hammond would likely use, it was decided that it added character to the car and should remain.
In the end, the car was looking fantastic, with a fresh coat of paint, and a total of 400-500 horsepower under the hood. Overall, the team was pleased with the car and thought it was a great starting point for further modifications.