The episode opened with the unwrapping of Martin, and the removal of its Martini livery, which the team deemed “hideous” on a Subaru. The car was wheeled into a paint booth to be heated to 60 degrees Celsius. The team hoped that the heat would loosen the adhesive, making it easier to remove the wrap, but this method did not work as well as they hoped. Eventually, they settled on using heat guns and removed the wrap by hand.