Answering a from the Liberal Democrats, Jesse Norman, minister of state for the department for transport, confirmed that the government has confirmed the adoption of a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate for new cars and vans in the net zero strategy, which was released in October 2021. A public consultation launched in July 2021, followed by a policy design consultation in April 2022, allowed the government to engage further with the public and stakeholders before finalizing its full proposal, due to be published soon.