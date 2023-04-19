Vanessa Ruck, better known as The Girl on a Bike, is about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of her riding career. Tomorrow, she leaves for Morocco to compete in the Morocco Desert Challenge, an intense 8-day, 2500km desert race. This gruelling competition is the second largest rally raid in the world after the Dakar, boasting over 375 vehicles, including 77 motorcycles.
Vanessa's journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. Just 18 months ago, she completed her first ever rally, road book event, desert ride, and dune experience at the Qatar International Baja. Since then, she has been training relentlessly and has taken part in several other challenging races such as the Rallye du Maroc, 1000 Dunas, Dinaric, Qatar, and the Tunisia Desert Challenge.
Now, she's ready to up the ante by riding her newly acquired KTM 450 rally replica bike, aptly named "Big Buddy". This impressive machine is set to accompany her on the most demanding race of her life. As the only female motorcycle rider at the starting line, Ruck is both prepared and anxious for what lies ahead.
Despite facing a recent elbow injury with a suspected impinged nerve, Vanessa is determined to give it her all. She plans to fight with every ounce of mental and physical strength she possesses, sharing her incredible journey with the world as she takes on the Morocco Desert Challenge.