Vanessa Ruck, aka "The Girl on a Bike", has been turning heads with her latest spin turn attempt on the Tiger 900 motorbike.
A Monmouthshire-based rider, adventurer, and presenter, Vanessa is known for her high-profile work and offers free #BecauseICan workshops to schools across the UK. Now, it's time for her to bring her message of resilience and perseverance to her own community. Vanessa is on a mission to show that with hard work, nothing is impossible—even in the face of adversity.
After a reconstructive accident, she has become a symbol of strength, honesty, and authenticity in a world where "perfect" lives dominate the media landscape. By sharing her own highs and lows, Vanessa offers relatable lessons and tools to help others face life's battles and challenges.
With the right mindset and strategies, she believes that anything is possible, and that even the desire to quit is a natural feeling that can be overcome. For Vanessa, it's not about being flawless, but about embracing imperfections and coming out stronger on the other side.