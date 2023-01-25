Paul Healy, College Lecturer from Bromyard and spokesperson for Marches Climate Action said: “We’ve watched in horror as our rivers and seas have become open sewers since October 2021, when the government voted down a proposal to stop water companies pumping waste directly into our rivers. They justified this by claiming that the proposal was too expensive. These plaques shine a light on the government’s failure to protect our waterways, the natural world, and all of us. Moreover, despite helping to set up the River Commission and setting a five year plan to tackle pollution in the River Wye, Jesse Norman and Bill Wiggin failed to vote for an amendment to legislation that would limit how much sewage water companies can dump in our rivers and seas. Jesse Norman says that the Government amendment is stronger than the one that he helped vote down: he is, quite straightforwardly wrong, as detailed by The River Trust”