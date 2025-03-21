FOREST MP Matt Bishop welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to see a project aimed at restoring the River Severn’s floodplains to their natural state.
The Eelscapes project focuses on improving biodiversity, water quality, and flood protection while supporting endangered species such as the European eel and true fox-sedge.
It is part of the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Land Recovery Scheme.
The Eelscapes initiative is a collaborative effort between Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), the Environment Agency, and 26 local landowners.
During his visit, Mr Reed, the MP for Streatham and Croydon, toured the site, gaining a view of the project's scope and the work underway.
He met with key project partners, including representatives from Natural England, Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, and Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.
Matt Bishop said: “It’s fantastic to see this project taking shape here in the Forest of Dean.
“The Eelscapes project is a great opportunity for nature recovery, but it also offers a sustainable future for local communities through climate adaptation and new investment opportunities.
“It's wonderful to have the Minister in the Forest of Dean and I look forward to seeing the impact of this project on our environment and local economy."
He said the Eelscapes project will play a crucial role in the long-term recovery of wetland habitats, improving natural flood protection and providing substantial environmental benefits.
Additionally, the project offers significant opportunities for sustainable investment in ecosystem services such as flood alleviation and water quality, ensuring its lasting success.
The project is focusing on true fox sedge plants and eels because they are endangered, and are good indicators of wetland health.
Increasing numbers of these two species will also benefit a range of others including amphibians, such as frogs and newts, wading birds and waterfowl.