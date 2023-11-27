He has cemented his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all time, traversing musical eras and genres, and appealing to all genders and ages. Also set to grace the stage is Gabrielle, who emerged in the early '90s with her soulful voice and went on to deliver decade-defining hits including “Out Of Reach”. Gabrielle is currently celebrating 30 years of her smash hit #1 single “Dreams” and will be bringing her incredible show to Chepstow in support of Tom Jones.