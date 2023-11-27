Music legend Tom Jones has been announced as the latest headliner to play at the first-ever Chepstow Summer Sessions held at Chepstow Racecourse.
On Saturday 6 July, the celebrated 'Voice from Pontypridd' will return to his homeland, performing for 30,000 fans in what marks his biggest Welsh headline concert in recent history, with support from the wonderful Gabrielle. Tom Jones will join previously announced Hozier on the growing lineup of unmissable headliners set to play Chepstow Summer Sessions. Tickets to the shows will be on general sale on Friday 01 December at 9am via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can follow @smmrsessions for the latest news and updates.
Founded back in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions became a much-loved and highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with events taking place in cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh. Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta. Situated in the scenic Wye Valley, Chepstow Racecourse, one of the UK's premier racecourses, previously played host to Cuffe and Taylor shows for the first time in 2023, entertaining 30,000 music enthusiasts.
The enduring musical talent of Tom Jones will charm fans at Chepstow Summer Sessions on Saturday 6 July. The Welsh singing legend has been captivating audiences worldwide with his powerful voice and charisma for over six decades.
With timeless classics including “It’s Not Unusual”, “She’s A Lady” and “Sexbomb”, selling more than 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry, Sir Tom’s career has been filled with numerous honours and accolades, including a deeply cherished knighthood from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award.
He has cemented his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all time, traversing musical eras and genres, and appealing to all genders and ages. Also set to grace the stage is Gabrielle, who emerged in the early '90s with her soulful voice and went on to deliver decade-defining hits including “Out Of Reach”. Gabrielle is currently celebrating 30 years of her smash hit #1 single “Dreams” and will be bringing her incredible show to Chepstow in support of Tom Jones.
Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of Cuffe and Taylor, commented: “What a joy to announce the legendary Sir Tom Jones for Chepstow Summer Sessions - we really can’t think of anybody better to play our first year of the festival. Performing in front of 30,000 fans, this monumental show is set to mark his biggest headline concert in recent history in Wales. It's an event not to be missed and we expect it to be among the biggest and best in Wales next year.”
Watch out here for ticket information and further updates on shows to be announced.