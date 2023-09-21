Inspections have shown that 60 per cent of the RAAC panels are at low risk but the overall risk rating has been increased to ‘High’ – which means non-urgent, remedial works are required as soon as practicable – due to the way the end barings of the panels are intended to be supported by steel bars. The report states: “This however is predominantly down to original design methodology of the hospital and not as a result of the presence of RAAC.”