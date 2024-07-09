A community choir for people over 60 has recently launched at Coleford Library thanks to a successful National Lottery Awards For All funding grant application. The inclusive group invites people of all backgrounds to join together, celebrate the joy of singing, and build new connections. The uplifting sessions are dementia friendly, and welcome those living with dementia, memory loss and their carers.
There is no requirement for any previous singing experience or for an audition. The friendly and experienced choir leader accompanies and guides the group ensuring that song choices are made collaboratively to reflect tastes and preferences. We sing all sorts of music; the most important part is to have fun.
The group meets weekly at the library every Monday 2.30 – 4.00 with regular interludes for refreshments and socialising. There is no need to book in advance and perspective members are welcome to attend a session to see if it’s the right fit for them.
This is a newly formed singing group initiative so an ideal opportunity to shape the needs and aspirations of those who attend.