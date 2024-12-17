A SCHOOL'S dancers stepped out in style at a "truly spectacular" showcase that celebrated the talent and passion of the students.

The New Dawn showcase wowed dance fans (Haberdashers Monmouth)

Haberdashers' Monmouth School proudly presented A New Dawn, which a spokesperson described as featuring captivating performances, blending grace, flair, and exceptional skill.

Dancers rest their legs for a brief moment in the showcase (Haberdashers Monmouth)

"Our youngest performers brought tears to many eyes, while the older students delivered powerful and highly skilled dances that left everyone in awe.

Young dancers showed off their skills in the showcase (Haberdashers Monmouth)

"Adding to the magic, live music provided a stunning accompaniment, elevating the performances to an even greater level of emotional depth and impact.

A dancer kicks for the stars in the Monmouth School showcase (Haberdashers Monmouth)

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event such a resounding success — from the dedicated dancers and choreographers to the backstage team and supportive audience."

Dancers make a stairway (Monmouth School)

The two-night showcase at St Catherine's Hall featured a diverse range of styles from contemporary and jazz to classical and tap.

The show featured styles from contemporary and jazz to classical and tap (Monmouth Schools)

"The show not only recognised the students' effort and commitment but also provides a platform for them to express their aspirations for the future," they added.

A New Dawn celebrated hope through dance ands music (Monmouth School)

"It was a captivating celebration of dance that encouraged audiences to anticipate the future with hope and enthusiasm."

Grace and poise in A New Dawn (Monmouth School)