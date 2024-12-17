A SCHOOL'S dancers stepped out in style at a "truly spectacular" showcase that celebrated the talent and passion of the students.
Haberdashers' Monmouth School proudly presented A New Dawn, which a spokesperson described as featuring captivating performances, blending grace, flair, and exceptional skill.
"Our youngest performers brought tears to many eyes, while the older students delivered powerful and highly skilled dances that left everyone in awe.
"Adding to the magic, live music provided a stunning accompaniment, elevating the performances to an even greater level of emotional depth and impact.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event such a resounding success — from the dedicated dancers and choreographers to the backstage team and supportive audience."
The two-night showcase at St Catherine's Hall featured a diverse range of styles from contemporary and jazz to classical and tap.
"The show not only recognised the students' effort and commitment but also provides a platform for them to express their aspirations for the future," they added.
"It was a captivating celebration of dance that encouraged audiences to anticipate the future with hope and enthusiasm."