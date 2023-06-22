A NEW defibrillator has been unveiled in the centre of Pillowell.
The installation of the potentially life-saving equipment at the Methodist chapel was unveiled by minister Rev Denise Hargreaves and Peter Dunford who helped secure match funding from West Dean parish council.
Mr Dunford said: “This is the result of coming up two years of fund-raising.
“We managed to raise nearly £1,600.
“When I was a parish councillor we had an arrangement whereby if we raised half the cost of the defibrillator then West Dean Parish Council would sponsor the other half.
“I managed to squeak through and get that done just before the election in May.
It’s about community and what we have in the Forest of Dean and, in particular, Pillowell is an amazing community.
“Thank you to all of you who have come today to open this defibrillator which I hope is never used.”
The defibrillator ceremony was part of a community lunch held at the chapel with donations being split between the chapel, village hall and the Six Villages newsletter.