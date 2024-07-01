Carol Dover has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive for Two Rivers Housing. The move comes as part of an executive restructure that will also see two new Executive Directors join the organisation.
Carol joined Two Rivers Housing as Corporate Director of Resources in 2019 and has held the position ever since. She has a wealth of experience in both the commercial and social housing sector and was Head of Finance at Connexus before joining the Gloucestershire-based housing association.
Prior to this, she was Deputy Director of Finance at the University of Worcester and Head of Finance for Marches Housing Association in Herefordshire. She has also held various finance roles at commercial organisations including Wyevale Garden Centres, HP Bulmer Limited and Kraft Jacobs Suchard.
Carol was appointed Deputy Chief Executive by the Group Board and Chief Executive Hayley Selway, who took over from Garry King at the end of January 2024. The appointment comes as part of a restructure of the Two Rivers Housing executive team, which will also see the appointment of a new Executive Director of Homes and Executive Director of People and Neighbourhoods.
Commenting on her appointment, Carol Dover said: “I feel very honoured to have been given the role of Deputy Chief Executive for Two Rivers Housing. This is a special organisation that has the power to make a real difference for the thousands of families that live in our homes. I am excited for the future of the organisation and looking forward to working with Hayley and the team to deliver for our tenants.”
Hayley Selway, Chief Executive for Two Rivers Housing, congratulated Carol on her appointment adding: “Carol absolutely deserved this appointment. It is a recognition of her hard work and dedication to Two Rivers Housing over the last five years and her desire to help the team deliver the best results for our tenants.
“I’m really grateful for her help and support over the last few months as I settled into my new role as Chief Exec and am really looking forward to working together to drive our organisation forward over the coming years.”
Two Rivers Housing is a community-based housing association based in Gloucestershire. With deep roots in the Forest of Dean, it provides warm, safe, affordable homes for more than 4,600 families in Gloucestershire and the surrounding area.