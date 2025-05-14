DETAILS of“one of the most significant extensions to woodlands in the Forest of Dean for 200 years” have been released.
Forestry England has opened a consultation on its plans for a new, 88-hectare wood at near Edge End, Coleford.
Forestry England announced the purchase of the land at Hoarthorns in December last year.
A Forestry England spokeswoman said: “The new 88-hectare woodland will be an important part of the work that Forestry England is doing to expand the nation’s forests.
“Once established the new woodland will be open for public access and be designed as a quiet woodland for local people to explore and enjoy.
“It will be planted with a diverse mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees to provide a rich habitat for wildlife and, in time, a sustainable source of timber. “
Among the species that could be planted are red oak, aspen and Douglas fir.
A public consultation is now open for people to comment on the draft design proposals which will run until Sunday, June 1
Forestry England is also hosting a drop-in session at the Berry Hill Memorial Institute, The Hut, in Park Road Berry Hill on Thursday, May 22.
The spokeswoman said: “People are invited to drop in anytime between 4pm and 7pm to view the proposed designs and speak to a member of staff. “
The designs for the new woodland, which next to the exisitng woods at Ninewells, will also be available to read and comment online https://consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/hoarthornsw