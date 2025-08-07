WORK has started on building 12 homes in a Forest village for local people.
The homes in Longhope will be exclusively available for people with a strong connection to the village.
The Longhope Community Land Trust is working with housing association Aster on the project which is the first of its kind in the Forest.
The development off Church Road will comprise four one-bed maisonettes, six two-bed houses and two three-bed houses.
Each home is equipped with an electric vehicle charging point and will be available for social rent.
The Trust has been working on the project since 2019 and it was given planning in December 2023.
Community land trusts, which are a form of community-led housing, are set up and run by people within their local communities to develop and manage homes as well as other assets.
The trusts act as long-term stewards of the properties, ensuring the homes remain genuinely affordable, not just for now but for every future occupier.
Bill Reay, a board member of the Longhope trust, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see construction begin on these much-needed affordable homes. Reaching this point has been six years in the making — a true milestone for our community.
“ These homes will be permanently affordable, enabling villagers to live and work locally — ensuring Longhope remains a thriving community where future generations can continue to live, work, and contribute to village life.”
Aster’s Chief Investment Officer, Amanda Williams, said: “These 12 new homes place the local Longhope community at its core, carefully designed to reflect the needs of local households seeking affordable homes.
“Once the keys are handed over, these homes will offer lasting stability and security to the individuals and families who will proudly call them home.
“This is more than just housing — it’s an investment in the future of the community itself.”
The scheme has received some £200,000 from the Forest Council, including just over £13,000 in community-led funding to help the trust establish itself along with £187,795 in development funding to support its delivery
The homes will also benefit from funding via Homes England, through the government’s Social and Affordable Housing Programme.
Forest Council leader Cllr Adrian Birch (Green, Tidenham), said: “It is especially important for new developments to increase the number of affordable homes in our district and meet the unique needs of residents in each area.
“It’s fantastic that organisations such as Aster Group and Longhope Community Land Trust are working together with the council on this development in the first scheme of its kind in the Forest of Dean.
“The site in Longhope was approved as it was identified as an area that would particularly benefit from affordable housing, and I look forward to the benefits that this will bring to Longhope once building is complete.”
The homes are due to be ready this autumn and applications can be made through the apply for housing section of the Forest Council’s website, www.fdean.gov.uk
