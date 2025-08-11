Barnstorm Youth Theatre, the Gloucestershire-based not-for-profit drama project, has launched a brand-new theatre week in the Forest this week. Noxstorm will be running this week at Noxon Farm, giving 35 young people aged 12–18 the chance to camp, create, and perform an original musical in just seven days.
The 14 strong creative team work tirelessly throughout the week with four professional directors, musical directors, choreographers and design to make the show as magical as possible.
Not a minute is wasted during the process- theatre games and techniques are practiced throughout the week to equip the cast with the skills needed to produce a high quality show in such a short space of time. The Barnstorm teams are made up of professional theatre directors, musical directors and artists, who waive their normal fee to be part of this dynamic project.
This year’s story Tidesands blends family drama, seaside folklore. A lighthouse family hides a magical selkie secret, a clifftop family refuses to abandon their collapsing home, the town bakery plots against a corrupt Mayor, and mysterious Selkies rise from the waves to deliver justice.
The week ends with three public performances at Noxon Farm in a beautiful stretch tent by the lake, showcasing the fully-staged musical written and rehearsed during the camp.
Richie Dobson, Noxstorm director says “Barnstorm is all about giving young people a creative voice. Noxstorm is big, bold and brimming with imagination and it’s going to make waves. Come and see one of the shows this week it is a brilliant opportunity for local young people to get involved in a magical week.”
Founded in 1993, Barnstorm has created over 48 original musicals and worked with thousands of young people. Directors and musicians give their time, keeping the experience affordable.
Performances of Tidesands are on Friday , August 15 at 8pm and Saturday, August 16 at 4pm and 8pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.