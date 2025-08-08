HARTPURY University and the British Grooms Association have launched a vital new research project exploring how injury impacts grooms working across the UK’s equestrian industry.
Phase one of the project launched Thursday, August 7, with a short survey designed to gather insights into how injuries affect grooms. This could be physically, mentally or emotionally. It also looked to identify how the industry can better support them in their recovery and return to work.
Lucy Katan, Executive Director at the British Grooms Association said: “Grooms are at the heart of our industry, yet their experiences with injury are too often overlooked. This important research will help us better understand the support they truly need.”
Working in a physically demanding and high-risk environment, injury is frequently seen as ‘part of the job’ for grooms, but very little formal research exists into the true impact of these injuries.
Hartpury said this project aims to shine a light on the realities behind the scenes, and explore the wider implications for workplace culture, safety, and wellbeing.
Dr. Emma Davies, Senior Lecturer (Research), Hartpury University said: “Grooms are the heart of the equestrian industry, but we still know far too little about their health, safety, and the injury risks they face.
“Our previous research in the horseracing industry highlighted the physical and psychological demands placed on staff, and this project builds on that work to focus on the wider equestrian workforce.
“We’re really excited to be working with the British Grooms Association to ensure this research reflects the real-life experiences of grooms and can help drive practical changes to improve safety, wellbeing, and sustainability across the sector.”
The online survey is open to all UK-based grooms, and those who complete the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher and a BGA hoodie.
