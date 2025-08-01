HARTPURY University and Hartpury College students were praised for their generosity, after donating items to National Star’s charity retail team.
National Star and Hartpury University’s growing partnership bore fruit, as students were encouraged to donate unwanted plates, mugs, pans, and other homeware, as well as clothing and accessories, as they moved out of campus accommodation.
The donations went to support National Star’s work with young people with complex disabilities.
Andrew Stark, National Star’s National Lead for Fundraising and Charity Retail, said: “We are delighted with this new partnership, which has the potential to raise significant funds for National Star while preventing unwanted items from ending up in landfill.”
Jackie Jobes, Hartpury’s Sustainability Director, added: “It was a pleasure working with the National Star team to make a real impact by promoting circularity among our students and helping those in need at the same time. We are looking forward to working together in the coming years and making many more donations.”
The response to the students has been overwhelmingly positive, with National Star’s retail team filling a large van with donations. The items will be sorted and sold through one of National Star’s five charity shops, raising valuable funds for the charity’s vital work.
The initiative not only supports a local cause but also promotes sustainability by reducing unnecessary waste. The collaboration aligns with both institutions’ commitments to environmental responsibility and community engagement.
The partnership marks a positive step toward a more sustainable and community-focused future for both organisations.
The news comes as the Forest of Dean District Council continues to find ways to improve sustainability in the region, using initiatives and promoting eco-friendly actions.
One such example of this was shown at the end of July, when young eco-champions across the Forest of Dean achieved the Eco-Schools Green Flag.
