A NEW study has revealed what proportion of income drivers in the Forest of Dean spend on their fuel.
The study, conducted by lowest fee crypto exchange Chicksx.com revealed Forest of Dean residents spend 10.79 per cent of their weekly income on petrol, and 11.39 per cent on diesel.
These figures are based on an average weekly income in the Forest of £616, and petrol price per litre of £1.33.
Al Alof, CEO of Chicksx.com said: "The research shows a striking difference in how fuel costs impact households across different parts of the UK. While the actual price at the pump matters, what's more important is how those prices relate to local earnings.
"These findings highlight how regional economic differences can affect the real cost of living. For families in areas where fuel consumes over 10 per cent of weekly income, rising prices at the pump can have serious budget implications."
The study analysed fuel price data from Fuelmap.co.uk and weekly wage data from the Office for National Statistics to identify which areas in the UK have the cheapest and most affordable fuel prices.
Affordability was measured by calculating the percentage of average weekly income required to purchase 50 litres of petrol or diesel. Areas were ranked accordingly to highlight where fuel places the least financial burden on residents, and the Forest of Dean ranked 23rd in the overall list, nestled between the Isle of Wight and Cornwall.
Merthyr Tydfil topped the list with the least affordable place for fuel. Residents spend 11.85 per cent of their weekly income of £590 on a full tank of petrol, costing £69.93. This is more than double the percentage spent in Tower Hamlets, the most affordable place for fuel in the UK, according to the data.
