Reform UK in the Forest of Dean has announced that long serving councillor Alan Preest has joined the party.
In a statement released by Colin Guyton, Chairman of Forest of Dean Reform UK, the party said it was ‘pleased to welcome experienced district councillor Alan Preest’.
“Alan brings a wealth of experience of local government gained through his time as town, district and county councillor representing Lydney. Following the successes of the party at the local elections in May, Reform UK in the Forest of Dean continues to go from strength to strength,” said Mr Guyton.
Cllr Preest said, “Nine years ago, post the Brexit vote, I became one of the first UKIP councillors to return to the Conservatives.
“Subsequently, the “establishment” , “political elite” and the BBC did not accept, act or deliver on Brexit as the will of the people defined.
“Many ‘grass root’ councillors including myself became, over time, underwhelmed and disillusioned as the Conservative Party lost it’s emphasis and direction.
“This Labour are certainly not the answer, as the cost of living, illegal immigration, their bizarre focus on net-zero, the spiralling cost of the NHS, pampering to unions etc, etc, clearly show.
“We need a clear centre-right message for now and the future. Reform UK can undoubtedly deliver on this.
“Following May’s elections my successor as Gloucestershire County Chairman, Vernon Smith leads a good 11 strong team at Shire Hall including five councillors who represent the Forest of Dean.
“My decision to leave the Conservatives to join Reform UK has not been hastily thought out, indeed many thought that I would have gone sooner.
With over 50 years cumulative elected experience, at town, district and county levels, I feel that I can help Reform UK deliver for the Forest and beyond,” said Cllr Preest.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.