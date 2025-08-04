The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 6am August 4 to 3pm August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Sainthill Cottage, traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• M48, from 9am August 6 to 6pm August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm August 6 to 7am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Stratville, multiway traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• A40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam Rbt to Over Rbt - hard shoulder running for electrical works.
• M48, from 6am August 11 to 3pm August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M5, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 carriageway closure for drainage works. Diversion via A38 and B4008 and A419.
• M4, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M5, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip closures to facilitate local authority closure of, junction 12 Quedgeley Interchange works, diversion for southbound, exit slip via - M5 southbound to junction 13 and return, diversion for southbound, entry slip via - B4008 southbound, A419 westbound and M5, junction 13.
• M48, from 9am August 13 to 6pm August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 northbound, Whitchurch to Goodrich, Lay-by closure, lane closure and diversion route for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.