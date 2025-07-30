A STAR-studded field of international and British talent will descend on Hartpury University and Hartpury College for this year’s NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials and British Eventing National Championships.
From Tuesday, August 5 to Sunday, August 10, many of the sport’s most accomplished combinations will be in action. Despite a dry spring and start to summer in Gloucestershire, targeted watering has been taking place on the cross country course to ensure optimal going.
Dominic Moore, course builder, said: “Unless it rains between now for two weeks before the horse trials, then one hundred per cent we’ll have the best possible ground, and the most consistent.”
Stars featured at the events include World Champion Rosalind Canter, Olympians Tim Price and Jonelle Price, former World and European Champion Zara Tindall, Harry Meade, Pippa Funnell, Gemma Stevens, Clarke Johnstone, Lauren Nicholson and Austin O’Connor. The glittering cast will vie for one of the sport’s most coveted titles.
The events will also feature trade stands offering shopping and plenty of places to eat and drink. A Family Fun Zone, new for 2025, will keep kids entertained and help to make a visit to the Hartpury Horse Trials a great day out for all the family.
Hartpury Deputy Vice-Chancellor Rosie Scott-Ward said the day will be plenty of fun for locals and tourists, even if you are not a horse fanatic.
Activities include a hobby horse competition, dog agility, face painting, Mini Landers Ride-Along, sports activities and inflatables.
An Eventful Life will return to film every rider’s cross-country round, while Horse & Country’s H&C+ will provide live streaming of the showjumping and cross-country action. Cross Country App will have all cross country courses available via their app, and official event photography will be provided by Jasmine Punter Photography.
