THE former leader of Herefordshire Council John Jarvis, has died, the local authority has confirmed.
Councillor Jarvis had been a prominent figure in Herefordshire Council, serving as the ward member for Kerne Bridge from 2006 to 2015.
He also held the authority’s cabinet portfolio for environment and strategic housing for four years before becoming Council Leader from May 27, 2011 to May 24, 2013.
Cllr Jonathan Lester, the current leader of Herefordshire Council, said: “On behalf of the authority, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family and friends for their loss.
“Former Councillor Jarvis was a dedicated public servant whose commitment to Herefordshire left a lasting legacy on our county.
“He was well respected across the political spectrum and embodied a collaborative spirit. His tenure was marked by significant achievements that advanced the county's growth and prosperity.
“Under his guidance, the cabinet made the pivotal decision in 2012 to redevelop the old cattle market site in Hereford into a vibrant retail quarter, a move he described as "the right decision for the city" to revitalise the area's economy.
“Councillor Jarvis was instrumental in launching the ‘Herefordshire You Can’ campaign to promote Herefordshire as a dynamic place to live, work, and visit.
“Councillor Jarvis also oversaw the introduction of the Herefordshire Local Plan Core Strategy 2011-2031, championing housing growth to meet the county's needs.
“His vision and leadership continue to shape Herefordshire today, and he will be greatly missed by colleagues, residents and all who knew him.”
As a mark of respect, Herefordshire Council will be flying the County Flag at half-mast for the remainder of this week and on the day of the funeral.
Details of the funeral arrangements will be released by Herefordshire Council, once known.
