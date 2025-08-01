Sling Club is looking to lower its energy bills after having solar panels installed on the roof.
The club worked on the project with Forest Community Energy, Gloucestershire Community Energy Co-op and Gwent Energy community interest company.
Thirty-nine solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed by Gwent Energy on the roof to generate electricity for use in the building in the day.
A battery was also installed to store any surplus electricity so it can be used in the evenings
The panels will reduce the running costs of this community hub and also help them to do their part to tackle climate change.
A spokesman for the club said: “Sling Community Hub is thrilled that Phil Powell and his crew from Gwent Energy CIC installed the solar panels on the former Clubhouse.
“Our thanks go to Peter Boait of Gloucester Community Energy Co-op for putting this together so it can go ahead now - long before we could have raised the funds.
“But in the end the biggest thanks go to Forest Community Energy who started the whole journey with the thermal imaging cameras and the Energy Cafes at the Club courtesy of the Aurora Project. “(It’s) Another step towards reducing our overheads and keeping the club well into its second century.”
Helen Jeffrey of Forest Community Energy said: “Our Forest Community Energy group empowers and connects people.
“We help those passionate to bring greener, cleaner energy, and real savings, to their communities and connect them with those who have the knowledge and experience to help make things happen.
“We are delighted to see this project go live in Sling.
“By supporting the Sling project people living in the Forest have the chance to make a real difference to both the community and the planet.”
The project was funded by Gloucestershire Community Energy Co-op Ltd through its community ownership model with people investing to own part of the installation.
Peter Boait, Gloucestershire Community Energy Co-op said:
“We are looking for local people and organisations to invest in the Sling Club solar installation – anyone can invest a minimum of £250 and up to £5,000 and get a projected 3.5 per cent annual return on their investment.
“The key thing to explain is that we are not asking for a donation, this is just like a building society, you get interest on your investment, and if you need the money back you can ask for it at any time and get it.”
Phil Powell, Gwent Energy said:
“This project will have some very big advantages for the community in that it will lower the running cost of the building.
“We’ve done about 200 of these installations, and they’ve all had a big reduction in their energy bills which allows them to spend money on other services so they can run things like mums and toddlers groups and food banks” –
