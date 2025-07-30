GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service won The British Firefighter Challenge for a third successive year.
The Gloucestershire team, made up of 21 members of staff, travelled to Watford on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, to earn gold in the annual sporting event.
The team was the fastest fire service and the best fundraisers. They raised over £3,290 for The Fire Fighters Charity, a charity that supports past and present fire and rescue service staff.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet member responsible for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that our firefighters have once again been successful at the British Firefighter Challenge.
“As well as the excellent sporting achievement, I would like to congratulate our team, and thank those who supported them, on their fundraising efforts, with more than £3,000 raised to support fire and rescue service staff both past and present.”
The firefighters achieved first in the British Men’s Relay and second in the Overall Men’s Relay, thanks to Matt Adams, Sam Cushing, Bobby Petrov and Kai Weaver.
Firefighters also came first in the British Female Relay and second in the Overall Female Relay, thanks to Teresa Waplington, Amy Lynex, Ceri Large and Rachel Smith.
Matt Adams earned first in the British Overall Male, second in the Overall Male and first in his age group.
Rachel Smith also came first in her age group, while Sam Cushing and Ceri Large came second in theirs, and Amy Lynex coming third in hers. Meanwhile, Sirli Potter grabbed bronze in the Overall Team Relay with Team Estonia.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am very proud of the dedication, professionalism, determination and commitment shown by our Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service team during the challenge.
“Winning at this event for the third time in a row is a fantastic achievement and exemplifies the spirit of the service.”
