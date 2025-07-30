RESIDENTS and tourists alike will be taken back to the seventeenth century as Chepstow Castle hosts a day “Under Siege".
On Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 between 10am and 4pm, guests will experience the hustle and bustle of life in Chepstow during the English Civil War, with soldiers on guard and civilians helping in any way possible to keep the castle safe from the forces of Parliament.
A Cadw spokesperson said: “History comes to life at Chepstow Castle, an unforgettable day out for all ages!”
An encampment will show everyday life, ranging from making clothes, healing the injured and making coinage. Weapon displays will demonstrate the skills needed to wield a 16-foot pike, and how to load and fire a musket.
There will be opportunities to try on armour and handle the trusty pike and sword of the gentleman soldier, and children can take part in drills to see what it takes to be a soldier defending the castle.
Tickets and pre-booking is not required. Members of Cadw can enter for free, while standard admission ranges in price depending on age and group number, and this includes the event.
