A SECURITY specialist has warned older singles about a rise in romance scams targeting them ahead of the late summer holiday season.
A similar warning was reported by The Review in May, however expert James Rodgers said scammers increasingly target seniors planning trips abroad in August, and fraudsters take advantage of those looking for companionship while travelling.
Travel experts' scam statistics for August 2024 show that fraud attempts remain high, but the anticipated rise in targeting seniors, due partly to the increase in holiday planning, signals greater risks in the upcoming season.
James Rodgers, Head of Dating at Senior Lovers said: "Romance scammers target seniors specifically during summer travel planning because people often feel lonely during this time.
"They build emotional connections over weeks before creating a fake emergency requiring money transfer. We've seen cases where seniors lost money to someone they believed would be their holiday companion."
Statistics from Action Fraud show that scammers targeted many seniors in recent months, and cases for the last 12 months are up 75 per cent in some areas, showing a rate of increase that alarms security experts.
James explained that fraudsters create fake profiles claiming to be fellow travellers or locals in popular holiday destinations. They offer companionship or tour guide services to gain trust quickly.
He added: "Many victims don't report these scams due to embarrassment. The financial and emotional damage ruins what should be an enjoyable time.
"Scammers know that seniors often have access to retirement funds. That combination with less familiarity with online scam tactics makes them particularly vulnerable."
Action Fraud reports that those between 65-74 suffer most from romance scams. Cases rose by nearly 75 per cent year-on-year in some areas of the UK.
Rodgers advised seniors to be cautious when connecting with new people online, especially those who repeatedly refuse video calls.
