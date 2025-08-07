NEWENT Town Council reminded residents that only authorised personnel are permitted to check fishing permits, following concerns of impersonation.
On Wednesday, August 7, the council announced it had received recent reports of someone impersonating a fishing bailiff at Newent Lake.
A Newent Town Council spokesperson said: “Just to clarify, only authorised bailiffs from Newent Town Council or the Environment Agency are permitted to check fishing permits or speak to anglers.
“All official bailiffs are required to show valid ID. Newent Town Council bailiffs will carry a council-issued ID card, and Environment Agency officers will also carry official identification.
“Please ensure you ask to see this ID before engaging with anyone claiming to be a bailiff. Let’s keep Newent Lake safe, fair, and enjoyable for everyone.”
Annual fishing permits are available to purchase and obtain from Newent Town Council, but unauthorised fishing is prohibited.
Locals or tourists wishing to fish at Newent Lake, must be in possession of the council's current fishing permit, effective from June 1, 2025, and a valid Environment Agency Rod fishing licence. Fishing permits for residents is £20, while non-residents permits to fish is £50.
For permits to those under 18, a parent or guardian needs to confirm they agree to a permit being issued, and the child’s details can be held. A parent or guardian must also confirm as to whether their child can fish alone, which will be indicated on the child’s permit.
The news comes following the recent ban on fishing at the lake from May being lifted. Fishing activities were closed due to fish spawning, and to ensure healthy fish populations for the future.
Residents can contact the council with any questions or to report an incident, by calling 01531 820638 or by email on [email protected].
