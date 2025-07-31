We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time, there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.
During these years the school buildings were expanded and extended to take into account the increased educational subjects and sporting and artistic facilities offered to the girls.The Butler Act of 1944 abolished fees and subsequently all girls were recruited through the the County Grading Examination (The 11 plus). (Tindle News )
Between 1944 and 1958 there was ongoing debate in Abergavenny regarding the building of a new multilateral school for both boys and girls of 11 years-of-age and upwards. Despite strong opposition, the plan was ultimately approved. (Tindle News)
In the following years, the staged merging of King Henry VIII Boys Grammar School, the Grofield Secondary Modern School and the Girls’ County High School resulted in the establishment of a large comprehensive school, known today as the King Henry VIII School. During the last decade, the Harold Building has undergone several modernisations and refurbishments, but it has always retained its original facade and has never strayed from its original task - to educate young minds. (Tindle News)
