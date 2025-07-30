THE SOUTH West leads the UK for food hygiene ratings, according to a recent report.
The report, published by leading online training provider High Speed Training, analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 240,000 food businesses across the UK.
The top scoring region was the South West, with an average rating of 4.67 from over 21,000 premises. Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the average food hygiene rating across surveyed businesses was 4.56.
Across England, Northern Ireland and Wales, 469 premises scored a zero, with 7,599 premises scoring three or below. High Speed Training’s report also found that one in five takeaways scored three or below for their food hygiene rating. 480 premises scored zero, and 3,426 scored just one for their rating.
Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training said: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them. 15 years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever.
“These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously. For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately has a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”
Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices. These ratings are then made available on the FSA website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, presented in a window near the entrance.
