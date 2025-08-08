A FOREST vineyard has won a crop of awards for its first wines.
The Kingsthorne vineyard, which is based at Flaxley, has been honoured in five regional, national and international competitions.
Owner Peter Cooke and his small team released their first wines nine months ago.
The medal collection includes two golds, and trophies for best still white wine and best English sparkling Seyval Blanc.
The Seyval Blanc 2017 won gold and trophy at the International Wine Challenge, silver at the Wine GB West and Wine GB Awards, and Bronze at the Independent English Wine Awards and International Wine Challenge.
The Rosé 2023 won gold at the Independent English Wine Awards, silver at the Wine GB West and Decanter World Wine Awards, and bronze at the Wine GB Awards and International Wine Challenge. The 2019 Sparkling Rosé won bronze at the Wine GB Awards, International Wine Challenge and Decanter World Wine Awards.
The Sparkling Rosé 2020 was silver at the Wine GB Awards, and bronze at the Wine GB West and Independent English Wine Awards. The Chardonnay 2023 won silver and trophy at the Wine GB West Awards and silver at the Wine GB Awards,
It was also awarded bronze at the International Wine Challenge, Decanter World Wine, and Independent English Wine Awards.
Solaris 2023 was bronze at the Wine GB West, Wine GB and the Independent English Wine Awards.
The Pinot Noir Early 2021 was silver at the Wine GB Awards, and bronze at the Wine GB West; Decanter World Wine and Independent English Wine Awards.
Kingsthorne's vineyards occupy 29.5 acres, mostly in Flaxley, with smaller sites in Upton Bishop and at Longney.
The vineyard is predicted to produce 90,000 bottles a year and has plans for a new winery and tourism facility which were recently granted planning permission.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.