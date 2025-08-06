In addition to the show competitions, there will be craft, plant and local produce stalls, tea and homemade cakes, a barbecue, local ice-cream, traditional games, Bream Silver Band and, of course, a raffle - with a £160 cash prize! Several local community groups will be coming along too, including The Lydney Exchange who will have a lovely selection of donated items available for reuse. Create Gloucestershire, Wyldwood Arts, Canopy Creative Network and Bream Community Library will all be running free creative activities for young people. Everyone is welcome to come along to enjoy the fun and friendly atmosphere.