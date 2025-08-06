Bream Gardening Society’s 160th annual summer show will take place on Saturday, August 16 at Bream Sports Club.
The event has all the elements of a traditional village show an all are welcome to compete, wherever you live and whatever your ability. Entries close on Thursday, August 14 and full competition details can be found on the society’s website: www.breamgardeners.net/bream-summer-show
Nobody is too young to get involved as there is a dedicated children’s section and a Schools’ Challenge Shield while the Battle of the Villages competition encourages a friendly rivalry as villages compete to produce the best selection of homegrown produce.
To commemorate the show’s 160th anniversary, The 1865 Cup will be awarded to the competitor with the highest points total across seven Victorian-themed competition classes, including the show’s premier class, Cottage Garden Collection, sponsored by The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review.
A special President’s Award will also be presented this year – a stunning piece created by ceramic artist Mary Rose Young. A Victorian-style carpet bedding display has been created outside Bream Sports Club and a short behind-the-scenes film is also being produced to mark the occasion.
In addition to the show competitions, there will be craft, plant and local produce stalls, tea and homemade cakes, a barbecue, local ice-cream, traditional games, Bream Silver Band and, of course, a raffle - with a £160 cash prize! Several local community groups will be coming along too, including The Lydney Exchange who will have a lovely selection of donated items available for reuse. Create Gloucestershire, Wyldwood Arts, Canopy Creative Network and Bream Community Library will all be running free creative activities for young people. Everyone is welcome to come along to enjoy the fun and friendly atmosphere.
Once all the show exhibits have been cleared away, Bream Book Fair will move into the show marquees ready for their event on Sunday, August 17. So, there is a whole weekend of family-friendly entertainment and activities to look forward to in Bream this weekend.
