HEAPS of seasonal produce was proudly displayed by local growers in Bream at the end of October.
The annual Autumn Show, organised by the Bream Gardening Society, was held at the West Dean Centre last Saturday (October 28).
It featured fruit, vegetables, craft and cookery.
There were 356 entries from 75 entrants compared with figures of 297 and 69 in 2022.
The trophies were presented by Mr Rod of the Gloucestershire Federation of Gardening Societies who was impressed by the show.
He said: “This is a lovely show and I’ve been around quite a few.
“It’s not the winners that make the show, it’s the entries.”
The award for best in show went to Teresa Barnett for her crafted woodland scene made from felt.
Also among the prize winners was Lydney Church of England Primary School for the pumpkin with the largest circumference.
Among the large number of visitors was Forest MP Mark Harper.