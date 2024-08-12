Bream Gardening Society’s annual summer show will take place from 2pm on Saturday, August 18 at Bream Sport Club.
Now in its 159th year, the event has all the elements of a traditional village show. There are competitions for vegetables, flowers, floral arrangements, handicrafts, baking, honey and photography, as well as a children’s section.
All are welcome to compete, wherever you live and whatever your ability. It’s been a tough growing season for everyone – so if you’re unsure, or if this is your first show, the organisers encourage you to enter as you might just end up a prize-winner! Entries close on Thursday.
In addition to the show itself, there will craft, plant and local produce stalls, tea and cakes, a barbecue, games, live music and, of course, a raffle … with a £100 cash prize! Everyone is welcome to view the exhibits and join the fun from 2pm.