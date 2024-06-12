THE Conservatives have regained a town council seat from Labour after winning a by-election.
Martin Newell was elected to Monmouth Town Council after gaining 274 votes to defeat Labour candidate Sarah Louise James who had 200 votes.
Mr Newell, who works in Monmouth, will now represent the town ward and the vacancy was created following the resignation of Labour member George Rist.
He had won the seat at a by-election just before Christmas but resigned in March ahead of a court appearance where he admitted charges of causing harassment, alarm or distress and of racially and religiously aggravated abuse of a doorman at a pub in Monmouth.
Turnout at last week’s election was 27.7 per cent and there were three spoilt papers.