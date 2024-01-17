A 49-year-old Newent man who admitted carrying a rounders bat as an offensive weapon in a public place in the town has been ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol for 90 days as part of his sentence.
Bogumil Karwasz of Meek Road pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to having the bat with him in Drovers Way on September 18 last year.
He was placed on an 18 month community order with 90 day alcohol abstinence requirement and was also ordered to participate in up to 15 days of activities directed by his supervising officer.
Karwasz was also ordered to pay £446 in fines, costs and surcharges and the court ordered that he be deprived of the bat because it was used in the commission of an offence.