THE Post Office has announced it is re-opening in Newent town centre at new premises in March.
Locals said it was “great news” that a Post Office was being reinstated in the town after the closure of the old premises left residents without any banking services.
The new Post Office will be located inside the Spar shop on Broad Street, replacing the old one on Church Street after the postmaster resigned and withdrew the premises for use.
Residents are being encouraged to provide their feedback to the company about the services they would like to see at the new premises.
The Post Office says that following the closure of the old premises on Christmas Eve, they have worked to identify an alternative location to provide services to the community.
The Spar was chosen to house a “local style” branch following the appointment of a new agent.
The news was welcome in the local community, with residents having called the closure of the old premises “another nail in the coffin” for the town.
The nearest Post Office to Newent following the closure was 3.6 miles away and offered less services.
A statement from the Post Office said: “Whilst the decision has already been made to reopen Newent Post Office service, we would still like your views on access and the service offered at the new location.
“We welcome feedback and comments that can help inform our plans.”
A consultation survey can be found at www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/newent-gl18-1aa-209523-1/consultation/intro.
Newent Town Councillor and Forest Council Chair Julia Gooch commented on a post to the Newent Noticeboard Facebook page: “It’s great news & a relief to many residents that the town will have a post office service.”
She added: “The owners of Spar, Polly & Phil, operate post offices in two of their other stores.
“Thank you Polly & Phil for ending all the months of uncertainty.”