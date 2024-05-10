NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE Health and Care Foundation Trust has issued an update on the Minor Injuries Unit (MIIU) service move.
Earlier today (May 10), it said: Our Minor Injury and Illness Unit at Lydney Hospital remains open. However, the service will move on the evening of Thursday, May16 to its new location at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital, in Steam Mills Road, Cinderford.
“There will be a change in opening hours and appointment arrangements during the transition. From 7.30pm on Tuesday May 14 there will be no further walk-in slots for patients at Lydney Minor Injury and Illness Unit.”
The service provided a schedule for residents:
Wednesday 15 May – Lydney MIIU
Booked appointments only between 8am and 6.30pm.
Thursday 16 May – Lydney MIIU
Booked appointments only between 8am and 3pm. MIIU to completely close at 3pm.
Friday 17 May – Forest of Dean Community Hospital MIIU (Cinderford)
Full closure of service until 12 noon.
Booked appointments only from 12 noon until 8pm.
Saturday 18 May onwards – Forest of Dean Community Hospital MIIU (Cinderford)
New MIIU fully open from 8am until 8pm (last patient 7.30pm).
The news comes following the recent report of the planned phased move. Residents are still urged by NHS Gloucestershire to call 0300 421 7777 if in need of advice or to book an appointment at a Minor Injury Unit.