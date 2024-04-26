NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE has announced that it will offer spring COVID vaccinations to those at highest risk of severe illness from the virus.
Vaccinations in care homes for older adults began from the week of April 15. Other eligible people started to receive their invitations for spring vaccinations from April 22 with more expected to come.
The aim is to protect the most vulnerable if COVID-19 rates are high over the summer months, which could reduce their chances of needing hospital treatment if they catch the virus.
Dr Ananthakrishnan Raghuram (Raghu), Chief Medical Officer, NHS Gloucestershire said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people again for their spring vaccinations. Our teams of staff and volunteers will be on hand to help and answer any questions.
“COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and we encourage those who are eligible to take up the offer to help protect them over the coming months.
“Please be assured that if you’re eligible, you will receive an invitation from local NHS services to book in for your vaccination soon, there’s no need to contact your GP surgery at this time.”
Those who are classified as most vulnerable to COVID include people aged 75 and over, residents of care homes and people six months and over with a weakened immune system.
However, this list is not necessarily exhaustive. The NHS Gloucestershire said: “You may be eligible for the vaccine if you have a disorder affecting your immune system, are undergoing immunosuppressive treatment, such as for cancer, or are taking medications that increase your risk of infection.
“You can check the summary of health conditions, treatments and medications that can cause a weakened immune system on the NHS website.”
While the bulk of vaccinations continue to be provided by appointment through GP-led vaccination sites across the county, at the moment, the service is asking people who are eligible for a spring booster not to contact their GP surgery, as local NHS services will be in touch soon.
People who are housebound and managers of care homes for older people will be contacted by an NHS Team to arrange a visit.