NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE will host its annual service to honour and remember babies that have been tragically lost, as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October).
This year’s service is called “Small Footprints on Our Hearts” and it will be held at St Luke's Church Cheltenham, (near Cheltenham General Hospital’s Emergency Department) at 7pm on Friday, October 11.
The service is being organised by NHS Gloucestershire’s Department of Spiritual Care and its bereavement midwives, intending to support all those involved in, or affected by baby loss. The service looks to bring people together and reflect on their experience through music and poetry.
There will be the opportunity to light a candle during the informal event and it will last about 40 minutes.
The pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s said the week is: “A special time for us to come together in remembrance of all the much-loved babies who died too soon while raising awareness of families affected by loss each year.
“Baby Loss Awareness Week is a special moment to reflect, remember and reach out. The pregnancy journey can be difficult and can sometimes feel hopeless, confusing and even isolating. We're here to help understand the scale and impact of baby loss so that no-one feels alone.”