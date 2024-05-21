K W Bell Group, a leading construction company based in Cinderford with diverse operations and a legacy spanning over five decades, proudly announces the appointment of Nicola as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
K W Bell Group encompasses various divisions including Bell Contracting, Bell Homes, Bell Plant, and the Belfry Hotel in Littledean. The company has been instrumental in shaping the construction landscape in the Southwest and South Wales regions.
Nicola's journey within K W Bell Group is symbolic of dedication and progression. Having started as a part-time administration clerk 15 years ago, Nicola's journey has been marked by steady advancement and innovation. Notably, she founded AccXel Construction School, groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing talent and fostering growth within the construction sector, supported by funding from GFirst LEP and HM Government.
Expressing her excitement for her new role, Nicola remarks, " I am absolutely thrilled to have been appointed as the COO of K W Bell Group. This company holds a special place in my heart as it's where my journey in the construction industry began, igniting my passion for progression and education within this field. Our initiative, AccXel, is a true testament to three generations of construction expertise, pioneering the UK's first and only industry-led construction school. Maintaining a deep understanding of the industry is crucial for our success, and I am dedicated to remaining hands-on and actively engaged at the coalface. Furthermore, with my sister recently promoted to Joint Managing Director of AccXel, I am confident that it is in capable hands, ensuring a seamless transition and further enhancing our impact within the industry”.
Peter Bell, Nicola’s father, and a Managing Director of K W Bell Group emphasised the significance of family legacy and continuity within the business. "Our family business has thrived for over 50 years, supporting communities in the Southwest and South Wales. We have a responsibility to our employees, their families, and our clients to ensure the longevity of our business for generations to come."
Nicola's appointment also signifies a significant step towards gender diversity within the construction industry. Peter Bell commented, "I'm proud to have my daughter by my side, particularly in an industry that remains predominantly male-dominated. Nicola's leadership will inspire more women and girls to pursue careers in construction, addressing the skills crisis facing our industry."
Nicola's appointment as COO heralds a new chapter in the esteemed history of K W Bell Group, promising continued growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to diversity and continuity in the construction sector. In 2022 Nicola was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the SoGlos Awards inCheltenham.
K W Bell Group is a group of companies originally founded by the late Keith Bell in 1968. The business began life through his work as a solo bricklayer and has been driven by his son Peter to achieve its success to date. The company still has its head office in Cinderford. Operating across the South West of England and South Wales, the firm works with a large client base which includes five of the top ten house builders in the UK andboasts a workforce of over 500 highly skilled operatives.