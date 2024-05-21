ROSS-on-Wye’s own Beer and Cider Festival ‘Rossbeerfest’ has been hailed as a great success.
The event, held over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend at Ross Rowing Club, saw a large crowd attend over the two days, Saturday and Sunday of the weekend.
There was a great crowd and sunshine welcomed customers to the tables outside on Saturday. A little rain didn’t dampen spirits and the large tented ‘beerhall marquee’ helped to offer shelter when it was needed on Sunday.
Visitors not only sampled the ales and ciders on offer but saw a full programme of bands and musicians playing live on stage over both days.
The organising committee want to offer their sincere thanks to Daniel Lister, who has organised the musical side of the festival since it began.
The venue’s hosts, Ross Rowing Club added their popular barbeque of hot food and snacks. With camping available to festival goers, this event also helped the rowing club, to raise funds for their sport and activities.
Rossbeerfest is a charity fundraising event, organised jointly by Ross on Wye Lions and Rotary Clubs with the support of many local volunteers. Its aim is for the benefit of the community, both locally and wider afield, as the organisers know people come to stay in Ross from all over the country, just to attend the beer and cider festival.
A spokeswoman for the organisers thanked all who volunteered and the sponsors of the event, including Ross Town Council and Herefordshire County Council Levelling Up fund, that made the event possible and all those who attended Rossbeerfest, making it the success it was.
Will the event be held in 2025? This will be dependent on the help of local volunteers as they will be vital to this event being staged. If you would like to support the organisers in any way, big or small, contact them online via rossbeerfest.org or write to Scott at [email protected]. Information on Ross Lions and Ross Rotary can be found on their own websites and anyone wanting to know more is welcome to make contact directly.