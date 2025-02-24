Last December the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) held a one day strike, and closed their attractions in protest at the anti-tourism policies being pursued by the Welsh Government
March 1 will mark the next stage in the WAVA campaign to make the W.G. change direction, and start supporting tourism in Wales. However, this time other sectors of tourism and joining the fight including the Professional Association of Self Caterers in Wales, and North Wales Tourism.
On March 1 they are asking tourism colleagues to lower their flags to half mast to symbolise that the plans are damaging tourism, and are being interpreted in some quarters as being anti-visitor.
Ashford Price WAVA spokesperson said “Welsh people will be the ones most affected by the proposed Welsh Governments tourism tax as 60 per cent of all the accommodation booked in Wales is booked by Welsh people, for their Welsh holidays.
“Thus, even though they live in Wales, and want to support Welsh tourism the Welsh Government is going to tax them for doing so!
“Also, I don’t think Welsh people realise, that their infants, and even babies will pay this tax if they stay in tents, caravans, hotels, or self-catering cottages that are in Wales.”
Jim Jones. CEO North Wales tourism said” Over time, the policies of the Welsh Government have had a devastating impact on our sector, rendering many businesses struggling and unviable. Despite repeated efforts to engage through normal channels, our concerns have been ignored. As a result, we are escalating our opposition and calling on businesses to join us in a symbolic gesture of lowering flags to half-mast, reflecting the profound damage to what was once one of Wales' most stable and economically significant sectors”.