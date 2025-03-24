We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

Talking of bridges, and who doesn’t like a good story about a bridge, just check this bad boy out! It’s the Lydbrook Viaduct. They certainly don’t build things out of quality stone like that anymore do they sir? Nowadays it’s all absorbing bricks and drip trays. In 1872 when the foundation stone was laid for this awesome piece of architecture they were building things to survive the battering of a million storms. Sadly the viaduct, which linked the Severn and Wye Railway system in the Forest of Dean and the Ross and Monmouth Railway at Lydbrook was demolished in the 1960s. You can always bet your bottom dollar that what nature can’t destroy, man can! ( Tindle News )

When was the last time you saw a queue this big in Abergavenny? These days you’d only get that many people forming a line to use one of the town’s sporadic and criminally rare public conveniences (Take note council!). The photo taken by Udo Schhultz in 1958 is of Lion Street’s Coliseum Cinema in all its pomp and splendour ahead of one of its hugely popular matinees. Abergavenny’s original cinema was a Victorian corrugated iron hall in Park Road known as ‘The Picture Palace’ or ‘The Tin Hut’, but when the purpose-built 600-seat capacity Coliseum opened its doors for the first time on Monday, November 3, 1913, the magic and wonder of the silver screen captivated the townsfolk like never before. The building of course is now a pub and escapism into a land of make-believe is still very much on the menu. ( Pic supplied )