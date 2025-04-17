We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

ONCE upon a time, you could get your drugs, have your photos developed, browse some books pick up some toiletries, and grab a copy of the local paper for your forthcoming trip to the lavatory all in one place. And it wasn’t called a superstore it was just a building that housed many different businesses. Check out this picture and marvel at how individual and unique things could be before globalisation was a thing! The once home of The Ross Gazette was also the original house of John Kyrle, otherwise known as the man of Ross! Kyrle was a committed philanthropist, who amongst other things created a public garden in 1697 with a huge fountain to provide the townsfolk with clean water. ( Pic supplied )

BACK in the day, when the brave souls of Monmouth Fire Brigade weren’t putting out infernos, coaxing kittens down from trees, or practicing their synchronised dance routines, they liked nothing more than playing games of musical statues in their downtime. Just check out this picture from 1929 in Whitecross Street. What a rum old time these lads are having, messing about on the new engine and pump that had just been delivered. It really makes you wonder which one of these game gentlemen moved first, doesn’t it? Oh well, I guess we’ll never know. C’est la vie. ( Pic supplied )