We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

WHEN giants with a taste for elephant flesh and drinking rivers used to rule Abergavenny, it was a radically different place. There was no Waitrose and Castle Meadows was the cabbage patch of a high-ranking giant named Blor. The Blorenge is of course named after Blor. Translated from the old giant tongue, ‘enge’ means throne. Hence the name, Blor’s Throne. From his mountaintop vantage point, Blor would survey his kingdom with tears in his eyes. Not because he suffered from depression but because he really wanted to live by the sea. Blor and the other giants have long since disappeared into myth and memory, but his throne remains - imperial and commanding. The picture was taken in 1937 when the railway bridge was still in existence and Llanfoist Cemetery had only been in place for a little over 40 years. ( Pic supplied )

IF you’re going to cross the river Usk on a makeshift bridge, you might as well look happy about it! But dam your eyes, sir! For the gents and lady featured in this pic, this wasn’t a matter of whacky races style frivolity. The stern-faced motorists were about serious business. They were road testing a temporary construction by the Royal Engineers who were staying in Abergavenny as they trained for the killing fields of World War One. The year is 1915 and the bridge was put together and dismantled in the space of a day. The joy of crossing first was left to the Marquis of Abergavenny, who is sitting in the back with Mrs. Duberley, Driving is Colonel A. Pearson, and to his right is Col. W.D. Steel. Standing beside the car like a professional photo bomber is Mayor Zachariah Wheatley. ( Pic supplied )