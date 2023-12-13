MORE than 20 per cent of drivers involved in fatal or serious collisions in the Forest of Dean are over 70 years of age, figures show.
That is why a new initiative from the Older Drivers Forum in Gloucestershire is offering support to the over 70s to help keep them and others safe on the roads.
Figures from Gloucestershire Highways shows that over a five-year period in the Forest, there were 42 fatal or serious injury (KSIs) collisions involving a driver in the 70 plus age group, representing 22 per cent of all KSIs in the district in that time.
The peak month for mature driver collisions was January, and the main contributory factor of these where the age group they were deemed blameworthy was ‘failure to look properly’.
Not-for-profit organisation Older Drivers Forum is working with local policing teams and Gloucestershire Libraries to lead a mature driver road safety initiative.
Actions will include the briefing of neighbourhood police teams on the latest evidence about mature driver vulnerabilities, and the support and advice officers can provide to communities.
Information literature will be available at libraries, including directing mature drivers and families to the Older Drivers Forum website, www.olderdriversforum.com, where a wealth of information can be found.
On January 27 and February 24, the Older Drivers Forum will run subsidised zoom webinars. Registration details can be obtained by emailing [email protected].
Spring awareness events are also taking place at Coleford Library at 11am on April 9. Registration details for this will be available shortly.
Inspector Nick Cook of the Forest-of-Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team said:“Most mature drivers are highly responsible and want to do their bit to keep our roads safe.
“However, age related decline in cognitive and mobility skills, health issues and side-effects of medications, all impacting fitness to drive, can be quite subtle and mature drivers may not be aware of how they are affected.
“This is an important initiative, at a high-risk time of year, to raise community awareness around these issues and provide advice on how mature drivers can drive safely, for longer.”