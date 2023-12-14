A 'KILLER' Queen tribute is coming to South Wales in the new year and The Forester and Ross Gazette are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.
Now one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet’s greatest ever rock bands.
Locals will be able to catch the top tribute when they come to New Theatre Cardiff for the first time on Saturday, January 28.
And The Forester and The Ross Gazette have teamed up with South Wales events company MP Promotions to offer a lucky reader the chance to attend the show free of charge.
See the competition details in this week's papers to find out how you can win a pair of tickets for what promises to be a fantastic celebration of the world-renowned rock legends in the new year.
A description of the band reads: “Since their formation in the nineties, the band have played to hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the world, headlining at major events including St. Tropez’s International Queen Convention, where they played to 10,000 people.
“Scott Maley’s incredible vocal and visual resemblance to Freddie Mercury, fronting this remarkable band of musicians has seen Supreme Queen become one of the most respected bands of their genre anywhere on earth.
“Closely following the ethos of the original band, they have always strived to create the Original Queen Live Experience.
“Now we enter a new era for Supreme Queen.
“As musically brilliant as ever, the new presentation benefits from stunning production values, plus sound and lighting effects designed to transport the audience to the halcyon days of their heroes.
“Simply, a stage show designed to provide the most memorable of evenings for Queen’s millions of fans worldwide.”