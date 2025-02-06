ONE person has been taken to hospital, following a crash on the A48 this morning.
A police spokesperson said: "This was a two-vehicle collision reported to police at 6.44am. One person was taken to hospital by paramedics and the road has since reopened."
The crash earlier today caused disruptions and long delays to travel, including the Newport Bus 72 service from Gloucestershire College.
The major A-road was blocked in both directions, with heavy traffic between Tidenham Lane and Hanley Farm Shop, Chepstow.