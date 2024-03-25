The Pines Outdoor Club (1972) is a naturist club between Gloucester and Ross on Wye, and its latest popular annual clothes Optional Open Days will be held on May 18 and July 13 .
The club grounds, situated on a hill affording views over Longhope at the edge of the Forest of Dean, are convenient for , Gloucester, Ross, Monmouth and South Wales, and some members travel from even further afield.
The Pines is a haven of peace and tranquillity and a place where you can relax and enjoy the friendly company of others, away from the busy rushing world around you.
If the quiet and beauty of four terraces grass areas and four acres of woodland appeals to you, please consider going along. More details are availble on the website at: https://sites.google.com/site/pinesoutdoor
Times for both the open days are from 11am to 4pm and refreshments will be provided.